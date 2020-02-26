GLEN CARBON – Most people have a special place in their heart for Girl Scout Cookies. Not only because they’re spectacularly delicious but also because the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, and change the world!

On February 28-March 1, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend! The annual occasion honors the achievements of young entrepreneurs across the United States—Girl Scouts who run successful cookie booth and door-to-door cookie sales as well as market their businesses online using the Digital Cookie platform. A new Lemon-Ups cookie was introduced this year and along with the full portfolio of your favorite varieties, there’s never been a better time to invest in girls by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies.

Over the weekend, local Girl Scout Troops all over Southern Illinois will host Cookie Booths at area businesses with cookies in hand to help fans celebrate the biggest entrepreneurship program for girls in the world. Community members even have the opportunity to donate Girl Scout Cookies to U.S. military members through Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' partnership with area nonproft H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, which provides support for members of all branches of the military and their families. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls empower themselves as they earn their own money to put toward life-changing experiences that range from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action in their communities through service. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community, giving them hands-on opportunities to hone valuable skills like decision making and business ethics. In fact, nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their interest in entrepreneurship and given them the skills to succeed.

The Girl Scout Cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, and the new Lemon-Ups for $5 per box. Girl Scout S’Mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are available for $6 a box. All proceeds stay in Southern Illinois to help girls power new, unique, and amazing experiences for themselves and their troop.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 9,338 girls and engaging 3,587 adult volunteers while providing financial assistance to 3,627 members in 40 and ½ counties in Southern Illinois. GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult Volunteers and Girls K-12 welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. GSofSI is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.



Please visit the GSofSI website www.gsofsi.organd follow us on Facebook

