EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police District 11 responded to Interstate 64, westbound near milepost 3 in East St. Louis, St. Clair County, at 9:52 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, for a reported expressway shooting. There was a deceased victim in the driver’s seat of the black Ford truck discovered at the scene.

This is a brief synopsis of the situation provided by ISP: "Illinois State Police District 11 responded to the above location for a reported expressway shooting. Upon the arrival of ISP units, it was determined there were numerous apparent bullet holes in a black Ford truck and a victim was found deceased."

"Interstate 64 westbound from Baugh was shut down and reopened at approximately 3:32 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-571-4124.

