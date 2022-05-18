MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-55/70 WB between Illinois 159 and 13-mile marker in Maryville Thursday, May 19, 2022, weather permitting, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

These restrictions are needed to allow access for the weigh-in-motion vendor to perform repairs to the weigh-in motion sensors at the Weigh Station on I-55/70 in Maryville. Warning Lights of Southern Illinois will be providing traffic control. Full access will be restored by 5:00 PM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: