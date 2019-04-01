EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the southbound left lane of Interstate 255 over St. Clair Avenue will be closed today, April 1 and will be re-opened at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 for emergency roadway repairs.

Additionally, on Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3, the southbound center lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. IDOT Maintenance Yards will make the needed repairs. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this:

Lymphedema Education Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, April 3  
6 days ago
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
5 days ago
Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
2 days ago
Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics to Host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Monday, April 14
6 days ago
Eggtravaganza's, Live Music, Dueling Piano's, & More Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide!
3 days ago

 