EDWARDSVILLE – The intersection of North Buchanan Street and Hillsboro Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, February 27, for concrete patching. Only the intersection will be closed. North Fillmore Street, North Kansas Street and other nearby roads can be used to bypass the intersection.

Barring weather or other delays, the intersection is expected to reopen by the end of the week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure is part of the ongoing water main replacement project along North Buchanan Street.

As part of that, all of the businesses and homes on North Buchanan between Union Street and East Vandalia Street are being switched from a century-old 4-inch cast iron water main to a new 12-inch main.

The City of Edwardsville said it appreciates the cooperation and patience of all residents and businesses during this closure. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this: