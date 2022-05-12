CHICAGO - Intersect Illinois today announced that Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) President, David Boulay, will join its board of directors. Boulay leads the organization dedicated to helping manufacturing enterprises in Illinois to be globally competitive. His appointment to Intersect Illinois’ board will strengthen manufacturing recruitment and expansion throughout the state.

“Manufacturing is one of Illinois’ strongest industries and it is important that we showcase our proficiency in the industry as we talk to both domestic and global companies,” said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. “David Boulay will provide a tremendous asset to Intersect Illinois as we tell the story of Illinois’ supportive manufacturing ecosystem.”

“Illinois manufacturing is strong, resilient, and innovative,” said Boulay. “I am excited to be a part of the Intersect Illinois board and help shed light on our state’s robust and diverse supply chains, top-notch manufacturing capability, and incredible talent.”

Boulay has helped create and implement initiatives that update workers skills, help manufacturers adopt new technology and business practices to improve energy efficiency, and that increase funding to manufacturers for projects. Boulay holds a Ph.D. in high performance work practices in small and mid-sized companies, and has experience ranging from growing up in a family-owned small business to running manufacturing units for major companies including Frito-Lay and Pillsbury.

Headquartered in Peoria, IMEC consists of a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing organizations in Illinois with the tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. With more than 50 full-time staff and partners positioned statewide, IMEC delivers the local expertise to not only plan and strategize, but to implement and evaluate the effectiveness of client improvements and assists more than 1,100 companies each year with successful business improvement projects.

“David Boulay’s deep knowledge of the manufacturing industry throughout the state, and what it needs for continued growth, will be an asset to Intersect Illinois as we continue to build the future of the advanced manufacturing industry in Illinois,” said Intersect Illinois board chairman and Loop Capital CEO Jim Reynolds.

Intersect Illinois’ engaged board of directors helps the organization generate public good with private sector efficiency. The organization makes the case for doing business in Illinois, both across the country and around the world. Intersect Illinois assists companies that are considering Illinois in finding the perfect site, while also providing research and analysis to regional and local economic development organizations throughout the state.

Boulay joins board members from companies including A. Lucas & Sons, Ameren Illinois, ADM, Carle Health, ComEd, 8 Hospitality Group, Illinois REALTORS, Loop Capital, Nicor Gas, OSF Healthcare and the University of Illinois System.

