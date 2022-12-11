EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of International Affairs kicked off the University’s graduation celebrations during a special event held Friday, Dec. 2 that honored the achievements and hard work of fall 2022 international student graduates.

"This is a special, meaningful event for international students. It provides an opportunity to pause and feel a sense of accomplishment in finishing a degree,” said Mary Weishaar, PhD, executive director of the Office of International Affairs.

The number of international students at SIUE continues to grow. SIUE welcomed a record number of new international students to campus in fall 2022, with approximately 400 students from over 30 countries. In total, international enrollment includes nearly 850 students

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am hopeful that graduating students will take time to thank their mentors, including faculty members, International Hospitality Program families, staff members and family, for their support during this journey,” Weishaar added. “Graduating international students will represent SIUE worldwide and become international ambassadors of SIUE forever."

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

International students are honored at a graduation ceremony hosted by the Office of International Affairs.

More like this: