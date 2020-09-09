EAST ALTON – The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers today announced their endorsement of Democratic 12th District Congressional candidate Ray Lenzi.

The announcement was made at the Machinists Union Hall in East Alton and was accompanied by a $5,000 donation to the Lenzi campaign.

“We are very grateful for the support of the machinists,” said Lenzi. “The $5,000 donation will help keep our campaign competitive as we approach the November 3rd election.”

The Machinists and Aerospace Workers union represents machinists, assemblers, welders, maintenance, and repair, auto technicians, truck technicians, auto body technicians, attorneys, nurses, woodworkers, aircraft mechanics, city employees, police, and a wide variety of other skills and trades.

“The machinists union represents a diverse body of working men and women,” Lenzi said. “This endorsement is another indication that our campaign is attracting more and more support from people across the 12 District.”

IAMAW District 9 president, Dean Webb, noted that the Lenzi campaign will fight for the best interests of the union as well as working men and women across the 12th District. “Ray is a former member of the United Mine Workers and is very familiar with the issues that face labor organizations,” Webb said. “We’re proud to endorse his campaign.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by District 9 Directing Business Representative Dave Weaver. “It is important that our representatives in Washington understand the challenges facing labor unions and their membership,” said Weaver. “Ray deserves our backing and our financial support.”

Other organizations endorsing the Lenzi campaign include Illinois AFL-CIO, Illinois Federation of Teachers, United Steelworkers, Illinois/National Indivisible, Sierra Club, Mom’s Demand Action, Our Revolution, LEAP Forward, Sunrise Movement, AFSCME, the Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the Teamsters Union.

