GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that Interstate-270, from Illinois Route 3 to just east of the I-55/70/270 interchange, will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning on Friday, July 10, 2020, weather permitting.

IDOT said these lane closures will occur Friday evenings at 7:00 P.M. through Monday mornings at 6:00 A.M. and each weeknight between 6:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M. All lanes will be open Monday through Friday between 6:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M.

"This work is necessary to place a new asphalt surface," IDOT said. "This work is expected to be complete by mid-September 2020.

"Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone."

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

