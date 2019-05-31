ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that U.S. 67 from Northport Drive to Godfrey Road in Alton will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours starting Tuesday, June 4, 2019, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to perform guardrail repairs and is expected to be completed by June 7, 2019.

Drivers should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Midwest Fence Corporation of Chicago, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.