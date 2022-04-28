EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of IL 157 between IL 140 in Hamel and IL 143 near Edwardsville beginning on Monday, May 2, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. This project will seal pavement cracks and it should be completed by the end of May 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Complete Asphalt Services Co. from Pittsfield, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.