EDWARDSVILLE - As the 2016 spring semester began with two weeks of crisp winter weather, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen is upbeat and optimistic about the spring term and SIUE’s bright future.

“The energy that is percolating through campus as the semester gets underway is tangible,” Hansen said. “Although we won’t have the specific numbers until the 10-day census, our overall enrollment for the 2016 spring semester will increase from a year ago if the unofficial statistics hold to form.”

Hansen is confident about SIUE’s future despite the budget crisis facing the state of Illinois. “Our senior management team has done tremendous work to keep SIUE on a solid financial foundation throughout this fiscal year and next,” he said. “SIUE will continue to provide the excellent, affordable education for which it is known.”

Hansen has been encouraged by the enterprising efforts of the SIUE congress, a group of approximately 150 faculty, staff and students. The congress is designed to address challenges moving forward such as the ability to continue to grow enrollment while having fewer resources, establishing academic priorities, discussing alternative budgeting, creating new revenue streams, and improving academic program quality and delivery.

“The congress held two creative, stimulating meetings during the fall semester,” Hansen said. “The discussions helped to clarify the complexity of our challenges, and the implications and consequences of action or inaction.”

The congress will meet for a third time at the end of January to refine the results of the discussions and clarify courses of action for the coming year.

“We continue to be optimistic about this fall’s enrollment, because of the quality of SIUE’s programs and its academic and physical environment,” Hansen said. “SIUE will not just survive these difficult economic times, it will thrive and become an even stronger institution in the future.”

