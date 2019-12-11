EDWARDSVILLE – Intelligent.com has recognized the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Schools of Nursing (SON) and Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) for having Top 20 programs nationally in online nursing master’s degree and exercise science bachelor’s degree programs, respectively.

SIUE was listed among hundreds of other competing institutions. Intelligent.com’s student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities.

The SON’s online nurse educator master’s program was ranked 17th. See all the rankings here. Earlier this year, Affordable Schools’ list of 25 Best Affordable Master’s of Nursing Education Online Degrees ranked the online nurse educator master’s program #1 in Illinois and #5 in the nation for affordability.

“School of Nursing leadership has worked intensely in to find the perfect balance for our graduate programs,” said Andrew Griffin, PhD, CRNA, APRN, SON assistant dean for graduate programs. “We provide high-quality courses and curricula, while maximizing learner flexibility and affordability. As a result, we have seen tremendous growth in our graduate student population and consistently high ratings from such entities as US News and World Report and AffordableSchools.net.”

The SEHHB’s exercise science program, housed within the Department of Applied Health, was ranked third among the best sports medicine degree programs. See all the rankings here.

“The exercise science faculty work hard to provide numerous hands-on learning experiences for the students,” said Bryan Smith, PhD, CSCS, associate professor and exercise science undergraduate program director in the Department of Applied Health. “Combined with the experiences they gain during their internship and senior assignment projects, students graduate from the program with the skills and knowledge that they need to succeed both in the marketplace and in graduate school.”

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with SIUE twice making it to the final list. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program.

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs, as well as information about financial aid, internships and study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling more than 1,700 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

Photo: SIUE’s Bryan Smith, associate professor, works with a student in an exercise science lab.

