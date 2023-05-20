TROY - Integrity Spine and Joint Center will be celebrating 10 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and food trucks offering sweet treats throughout the day on June 1. The ribbon-cutting will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the treat trucks, and visitors will have a chance to stop by, see the office, and say hello to the center’s staff.

Owner/Clinic Director Dr. Arthur Langston said the full lineup of trucks includes a cake pop truck from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a snow cone truck from noon to 3 p.m. and an ice cream truck from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and Langston said visitors can also visit the office for a free ticket to redeem an item at any of the trucks there that day.

“It’s kind of a celebration/’thank you’ to the community for 10 years of supporting us,” Langston said of the event.

Integrity Spine and Joint Center is a chiropractic office which offers a wide range of services and treatments, including muscular, skeletal, back and neck pain, shoulders, carpal tunnel, chiropractic adjustment, laser therapy, targeted rehabilitation, and much more. Instead of focusing on what patients can’t do, Langston said they prefer to focus on what they can do.

“The thing I like to focus on is giving back the thing that the person has lost … we like to talk about, ‘What are the things that you can do?’” he said. “I’ve worked with some high-level triathletes and marathoners all the way down to grandma … it’s a vast array, but we try not to necessarily focus so much on the ‘pain’ side of it, we like to focus on the function of getting back what they’ve lost.”

Langston said it hasn’t really “sunk in” that Integrity Spine and Joint Center has been around for 10 years, but said it’s “an amazing feat.” He added the business “weathered the hurricane” of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it’s nice to be at a point where they “can take a breath.”

“The thing that gets me up in the morning, especially on those hard days, it’s not the income - it’s that I literally do love patient care,” he said. “I love seeing those patients get better, and so my hope for the future is that I just continue to help as many people as possible and continue to send people out of here with a smiling face.”

Integrity Spine and Joint Center is located at 805 Lions Drive in Troy. To find out more, call (618) 667-8100 or visit their website or Facebook page.

