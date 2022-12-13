WOOD RIVER - These are Wood River residents clarifying instructions for the 2023 Community Aggregation Program.

All City of Wood River residents and qualifying small businesses will receive notification by mail within the next week pertaining to the City’s municipal aggregation program.

Opt-Out Notices

The opt-out notices will come from Constellation NewEnergy explaining the new aggregation program. If you were previously part of the aggregation program and wish to continue the benefits of the program, simply do nothing with the letter, and you will automatically be re-enrolled in the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upwards of 90 percent of all eligible residents participate in the aggregation program. Although savings are never guaranteed, residents who have participated in the program since its inception 10 years ago have saved money over Ameren Illinois rates.

Opt-In Notices

These notices are for residents and qualifying small businesses who were not part of the aggregation program and are with an alternative supplier. If you receive an opt-in letter, we encourage you to check your rate with your current supplier and verify there are no early termination fees before making any changes. If you are under an expired contract or find it beneficial, you may opt into the program immediately.

To opt-in you will simply log into the Constellation NewEnergy site listed on the letter and enter the number code provided in the letter and it will take you right to the opt-in site.

More like this: