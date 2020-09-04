GODFREY - Germania Brew Haus Drive-Thru Coffee was an instant hit with customers since its soft-opening just a week ago. The new coffee shop/drive-thru is located at 5775 Godfrey Road, across from Lewis and Clark Community College, and next to Joe's Pizza.

Store Manager Joe Groppel said there was long chatter of a Starbucks location in Godfrey, but the store manager believes his group can do just as well for local coffee lovers. He hopes Godfrey residents and students across the way at LCCC will rapidly embrace the new coffee shop.

"We pride ourselves on quick and efficient service with a friendly approach," he added.

Groppel said the new coffee shop is an extension of the other established Germania Brew Haus location at 617 E. Broadway in Alton.

Groppel said at the present, the new Germania in Godfrey is having what he described as a "soft opening," serving drive-thru customers only.

"It is exciting," Groppel said. "The new Godfrey location has been very well received. It seems to be a huge hit. And, we are already reaching the sales goals we were hoping for at this point."

So far Espresso hot coffee is our top seller, but our Sunshine Latte is close behind. Germania Brew-Haus has a wide variety of coffees, including hot, iced, and frozen drinks to satisfy each person's tastes.

Groppel said customers have remained loyal during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He explained that there will be a grand opening in mid-September at the Godfrey location.

"We have some work still to be done on the lobby before the grand opening," he said. "So for now, we are only offering the drive-thru for customers' convenience."

The new Germania Brew-Haus strives to have every order filled in 5 minutes at the drive-thru, Groppel added.

"We love our customers," he said. "We are so glad just to be part of all of our customers' lives each day."

