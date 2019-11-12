ALTON - The members of Greater St. James Baptist Church, Alton, IL, is honored to announce the installation of its 10th pastor in 92 years. Rev. Dr. Don L. Sanford, Sr., Asst. Pastor, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO, will be installed Pastor Sunday, November 17, 2019, 3:00 PM, at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle Street, Alton, IL.

Pastor Sanford is a native of Waco/Eagle Lake, TX of the Eagle Lake, Texas. He graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1970. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force College (AAS), University of Maryland and Park College (BAS), Central Christian University (Masters and Doctoral Degrees in Christian Education), and the Gospel Outreach Theological Institute (Doctoral Degree of Divinity).

Article continues after sponsor message

Pastor Sanford is a retired U.S. Air Force/Army veteran of 22 years and retired Senior Chaplain, Department of Corrections, the State of Illinois for 20 years. In addition, he’s a certified counselor serving families, married couples, and substance abuse victims; a former teacher in Belleville School District 201 and adjunct professor, Lincoln College, Lincoln, Illinois

Pastor Sanford has been married to Cheryl J. Sanford for 48 years. They are the proud parents of 1 son, Don Jr. (deceased) and three daughters, Donnalynn Sanford-Beckwith, RaChelle Sanford-Jones and Casandra Davis. They have 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

You are invited to attend this spiritual celebration to welcome Pastor Don and Lady Cheryl Sanford to the Alton community. To God be the glory.

More like this: