ALTON - Daniel Strohbeck of Case Management is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month for March. He was presented with the honor March 9 by AMH President Dave Braasch and his manager, Meredith Parker.

The nominations said that “Daniel is an inspiration to me. Every day he comes to the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital to work and does not complain. Each morning he flies through the halls in his electric wheelchair while he greets people on the go. He has an attitude ready to tackle each problem tenaciously. He is compassionate, respectful, and cares about each of his patients.

"He desires for each of them to have a safe discharge plan and assists them as needed. He communicates with each patient and/or family, case managers, and doctors in order to help each patient obtain their goals. His hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed!” Congratulations, Daniel!"

