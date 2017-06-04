EDWARDSVILLE - Blue Wave Martial Arts and Fitness in Edwardsville along with instructor Donna Bartley are offering an innovative, new kids yoga class this summer.

The yoga classes are designed for kids ages 5-10 at Blue Wave Martial Arts and Fitness. The class runs six weeks with dates of June 17, June 24, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29.

The cost is $75 per child for all the classes, and the parents are allowed to participate as well. The classes run 45 minutes and begin at 11 a.m. on the scheduled Saturdays.

If the class is successful, Blue Wave Martial Arts and Fitness will continue to offer them. Bartley feels that yoga at this young age is beneficial especially for kids with anxiety, ADHD, and those on the autism spectrum.

“We want to introduce the kids to yoga at a young age,” Bartley said. “Yoga at a young age teaches the kids so much more than yoga. It teaches them about breathing and we work on other principles such as sharing and being compassionate. It will be a fun class and we will have a lot of fun doing it.”

Bartley said she learns from the children when she teaches them and they are “like little sponges.”

“It is not the typical yoga class, it is a little more active with some singing and games and different ways to teach them yoga techniques,” she said.

Bartley said she loves teaching yoga at Blue Wave Martial Arts and Fitness and the atmosphere there. She said she works with all kinds of people in her yoga classes. She also instructs free yoga classes on Saturdays at LeClaire Park during the summer until Labor Day weekend.

Bartley has taken several hours of training and completed a course for the process.

“I went through the teacher training process for a year to get certified,” she said, and adds that spaces are limited, so it is recommended to sign up soon.

For more information, call (618) 692-5223, or check out http://bluewavestrong.com/

