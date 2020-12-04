GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Godfrey Fire Protection District, and Brighton Fire Department all responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 7900 block of Montclair Avenue of Godfrey on Thursday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday evening.

Dimitroff said injuries were reported from drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Closes MLK Drive in Godfrey
Sep 3, 2025
Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Lawrence Warren Retires After 27 Years Of Remarkable Service
Sep 25, 2025
St. Clair Sheriff’s Department Honors Veteran Deputies
Yesterday
Aggravated Battery Charges Filed Against Alton Woman
5 days ago

 