GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Godfrey Fire Protection District, and Brighton Fire Department all responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 7900 block of Montclair Avenue of Godfrey on Thursday night.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash, Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday evening.

Dimitroff said injuries were reported from drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

