ST. LOUIS - A man has been taken into custody in St. Louis after a Saturday evening shooting incident located in the 3700 block of Hartford in St. Louis, near Tower Grove Park.
One officer was left in critical condition in the shooting. This becomes the eighth St. Louis Police officer shot since June in a rash of violence in the city.

The gunman in this incident shot two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers, both are 29. One officer is in “very critical condition,” while the other officer was shot in the leg.

The home owners in the situation described being able to survive the standoff with the gunman as “miraculous.”

Police took the suspect into custody Sunday morning after a 12-hour standoff at the home.

The police officer who was "very critical" and shot in the head remains in "grave condition." The other officer shot in the leg was released from the hospital today.

