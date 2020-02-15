VICKBURG, Miss. - Emily Ingles and Kennedy Lehn threw complete games Friday as SIUE softball opened the 2020 season with a sweep over Southern and Alcorn State at the Alcorn State Tournament.

SIUE, 2-0, defeated Southern 5-1 and followed up with a 7-1 win over host Alcorn State.

"I think we had a great day today," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "We used the entire team all day. I'm proud of how they came out today."

Ingles struck out eight batters in her season debut. The Cougars used a two-run homer by Zoe Schafer in the third inning to pace the offense.

Kennedy Lehn made her collegiate debut in the nightcap, scattering seven hits. Lehn said it felt good to know the team had her back offensively and defensively.

"I was more excited to get on the field and play," she added.

Schafer and Reagan Curtis each had two RBIs against Alcorn State. SIUE had six hits.

Jones said catcher Sydney Bina, who was 1 for 2 in game two stepped up.

"I was proud of her and the accomplishments she has had and the improvements she has made," Jones said.

SIUE continues play in the Alcorn State Tournament with a pair of games Saturday. The Cougars face Southern at 11 a.m. and Jackson State at 1:30 p.m.

