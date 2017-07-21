A car in Downtown Alton showed a 157-degree temperature Friday afternoon with an infrared thermometer.

ST. LOUIS - Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue to grip the region as the weekend looms ahead.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Infrared thermometer readings in Downtown Alton on Friday afternoon showed a 157-degree temperature in a sitting parked car and a 135-degree temperature on nearby pavement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the entire area through at least early Saturday evening, where heat index values from 105 to 115 are expected each day. In parts of Southeast Missouri and far Southern Illinois, heat advisories continue into early Sunday evening, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Friday afternoon.

The heat wave which has gripped the area since the middle of the week will continue at least through Saturday. A weak cold front is expected to move slowly through the area from Saturday night through Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should bring some relief from the heat Sunday and Monday...and a dry northeast flow is expected on Tuesday which will keep temperatures closer to seasonal normals.

Temps are projected for a high of 96-104 degrees today, 96-105 Saturday and back down to 89-96 on Sunday. Afternoon heat indexes today and Saturday may top 110.

More like this:

Heat Advisory Continues Through June 26, 2025, For Metro East Area
Jun 23, 2025
Event Lead Explains Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship Schedule and Community
Today
Lane Closures On Illinois 143 In Madison County
2 days ago
Ramp Closure Announced On I-55/64 in St. Clair County  
6 days ago
3,700 Initially Out Of Power: Fairview Heights Outage Prompts Safety Reminders Amid Ongoing Heat
Jun 24, 2025

 