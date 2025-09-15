COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating George Redshaw, who has an active warrant for his arrest after allegedly violating conditions of his Pre-Trial Release.

Redshaw faces multiple charges related to an arrest several months ago, the Collinsville Police said in its "Fugitive Friday" on Facebook on Sept. 12, 2025. He was released under the Safe-T Act, which requires compliance with specific conditions. Authorities say Redshaw failed to adhere to these rules, prompting the issuance of a warrant.

Police urge anyone with information about Redshaw’s whereabouts to contact the department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Tips can be submitted anonymously. The department also encourages Redshaw to turn himself in to resolve the matter.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the department said in a statement.

