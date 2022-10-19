Kyle B. AulabaughJERSEY COUNTY - Two Rivers Crime Stoppers released a bulletin on Wednesday about a man wanted in Jersey County - Kyle B. Aulabaugh - who is sought for escape, failure to report to a penal institution, or periodic imprisonment.

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said if anyone knows Kyle's whereabouts, please call 1-800-300-2590 or submit a tip through the Jersey County Sheriff's Office App.

Aulabaugh is described as a white male, 6-foot tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

Contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office at (618) 498-6881 with any information.

