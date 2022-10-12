ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a fatal motor vehicle accident that involved a pedestrian struck at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue has been identified as Marquist Murray, 38 years of age, of the 1600 block of Lulu Avenue, in Saint Louis, MO 63133.

"We are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the vehicle that struck Mr. Murray, which is believed to be a 2000-2006 GMC Yukon, white in color," St. Louis County Police said today. "As a result of the collision, the vehicle sustained damage to the front driver side including a missing portion of the front driver side headlight. A still photo of the vehicle is included.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

On October 11, 2022, at 2:50 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male lying on the ground. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The striking vehicle left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Geisman at 314-615-5400 or mgeisman@stlouiscountymo.gov. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: