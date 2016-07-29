ALTON - The Alton Police and Madison County Coroner’s Office believe the death of a 8-month, 2-week-old baby girl is accidental after a day of investigating.

Alton Police officers and Alton Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Tara Court just after 9:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival, the child was found deceased in the babysitter’s home. The Madison County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

At the time of this incident, there were eight other children at the home ranging from 9 months to 17 years of age. None of the other children were harmed or appeared to be in any kind of danger according to officers on the scene.

An autopsy was completed later in the day which found no signs of trauma to the child. The preliminary results of the autopsy, combined with findings from the Alton Police Department investigation have led investigators to believe the death is accidental in nature.

No charges are expected as a result of this incident at this time.

