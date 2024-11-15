COLLINSVILLE - Two people from Indiana face charges in Madison County after stealing several items from the Collinsville Walmart with multiple drugs in their possession.

Katelyn R. Staab and Elijah D. Prater, both 28 and of Burket, Ind., were both charged with retail theft over $300 (both Class 4 felonies). They were also charged with separate drug possession offenses.

The items stolen included “a crossbow, arrows, sinus kit, smart watch, flashlight and tools,” with a total combined value of more than $300, according to descriptions of the charges.

Prater additionally faces a Class 3 felony charge for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, while Staab faces a Class 4 felony for possession of “a substance containing buprenorphine.”

Staab and Prater’s cases were presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Both have since been granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

