SPRINGFIELD – Traveling. Shopping. Hosting family and friends. Taking some extra steps will help you to keep those activities festive. Otherwise, you might feel the stress of a stranded vehicle, cyber crime, or a home catastrophe. Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said,“The holiday season can easily be overshadowed by a car break-down, digital theft, or a heating mishap. This is the time to take some precautions so that your holidays play out as intended.”

December is Holiday Safety Month and with so many people traveling for Thanksgiving, this is the perfect time to think about safety.

Vacations: Travel tips can save a trip to grandma’s house. Make sure everyone has an emergency communications plan and cell phone battery chargers. Have a vehicle emergency kit in each vehicle and review weather forecasts before and during any travel.

Cyber safety: Whether shopping online or in a store, be cautious with your banking information. Strong passwords and a close eye on your physical debit/credit cards and charges go a long way to protect your banking information. And always check reviews of products before buying to avoid clicking the “buy” button on a scam site.

Home heating/electrical safety: Have your furnace, chimney, fireplace, and wood/coal stoves inspected before use. That will help prevent not only a fire, but carbon monoxide poisoning. Even holiday lights, candles, and space heaters must be carefully used. If you haven’t winterized your home yet, this is the time to do it (https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/emergencykit.html).

Residents can find more tips in the IEMA Winter Weather Preparedness Guide, as well as the Ready Illinois and NWS Winter Prep sites.

For more information about travel preparedness, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

