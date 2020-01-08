ALTON - An increased demand now brings new hours, new services, and a new employee - Loyd Maulden - to the RiverBender Tech Center.

"The demand for our services continues to grow, said RiverBender Tech Center Owner John Hentrich. As people rely more and more on their smartphones, tablets, and computers, their need for services also increases. Everything we do these days relies on our ability to get online, so our devices are becoming more critically important every day."

"If you have dropped your cell phone and cracked the screen or your computer has slowed down to a crawl, you know how frustrating it can be to get even the simple things done in our busy everyday lives," Hentrich said. "Online banking, online shopping, email, and so many other tasks, become a real challenge when we can't use our digital devices."

"Even when things aren't broken, there is a need for upgrades and routine maintenance to keep things running smoothly. As an example, Microsoft is no longer supporting Windows 7, which creates significant security risks, especially for those with sensitive, important data or for those who use their computers for business."

Dan Gonzales, who has been with the Tech Center for a number of years, says: “To meet demand and to improve our level of service, we are making a lot of changes in 2020. We are extending our hours now until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and we are opening on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also now offering some additional on-site services which include computer pickup and installation, training, and on-site business support. We can even offer remote dial-in support for customers, with malware, viruses, or a general tuneup.”

If you are not good with preventative maintenance and data backup, they can help with those things as well. “All too often people make the mistake of waiting until disaster strikes before they think about how they would recover from a mechanical failure or a completely destructive virus,” Hentrich said.

“Regardless of whether your data is on your phone or on your computer, do yourself a huge favor and make sure you are prepared for the worst,” said Cody Dover, the Smartphone and Game Console Repair Specialist at RB Tech Center.

“I’ve fixed hundreds and hundreds of phones during my five years here and although I can often recover data from broken cell phones, there are many situations where people have lost everything.”

New to the staff is Loyd Maulden. "With more than 25 years of computer repair experience and a strong desire to provide top-level customer service, he is sure to be an asset to our customers and to our team," Hentrich said. "I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with Loyd and to be able to provide the additional services. 2020 is sure to be another great year!"

Whatever your needs the RiverBender Tech Center has you covered. They sell inexpensive, refurbished computers, and they have the parts in stock to upgrade and speed up your existing computers. The phone repair business includes cracked screens, battery replacements, charging port problems and more.

The Riverbender Tech Center is located at. 200 W. 3rd St. in Downtown Alton right across from Mac's Timeout. They can also be found online at www.RBTechCenter.com or you can give them a. call at (618) 465-9850

