Listen to the story

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 5, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Payton Federmann, Sydney Lane and Olivia Sotelo each had strikes as Edwardsville lost on the road at Incarnate Word of North St. Louis County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hanna Jones’ brace (two goals) led the Red Knights, who also got goals from Alli Frederking, Olivia Layton and Izzy Patterson.

Rachel Hensley had nine saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 2-4-0, while IWA goes to 1-1-0.