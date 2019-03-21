Incarnate Word tops Edwardsville soccer girls 5-3, Federmann, Lane and Sotelo post goals
March 21, 2019 2:53 PM
Listen to the story
INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 5, EDWARDSVILLE 3: Payton Federmann, Sydney Lane and Olivia Sotelo each had strikes as Edwardsville lost on the road at Incarnate Word of North St. Louis County.
Hanna Jones’ brace (two goals) led the Red Knights, who also got goals from Alli Frederking, Olivia Layton and Izzy Patterson.
Rachel Hensley had nine saves in goal for the Tigers.
Edwardsville is now 2-4-0, while IWA goes to 1-1-0.