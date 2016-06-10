JERSEYVILLE - The inaugural James R. Pohlman Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville.

The tournament is in honor of Jim Pohlman, a native of Carrollton, who died in 2014.

Jim was a 1975 graduate of Carrollton High School and held the Greene County shot put record over 25 years and was a member the 1975 undefeated Carrollton Hawks football team.

He enjoyed golf and he was a member of Westlake Country Club and the Lone Oak Golf Course.

Jan Pohlman, the sister of Jim, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2010 and that is why all of the proceeds will be going to the Parkinson’s Disease Research out of Washington University.

The key people behind the tournament are the daughters of the Pohlman’s, Emily Barry and Dana Pohlman.

The tournament will tee off at 7 a.m. and the last group will start at 2:20 p.m.

Admission is $70, which includes a golf cart, a skins game, food, and two beverages.

Forty teams will be participating in the tournament with around 160 players in total.

Each group will play 18 holes and the winners will get prizes.

