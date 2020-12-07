EDWARDSVILLE - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students, members, and volunteers at Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville continue to serve their neighbors in Madison County.

Trinity Lutheran and School is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community during the Christmas season. The church will host its fifth annual Ugly CHRISTmas Sweater 5k next week, and the school is participating in its annual Christmas Holiday Shop. Both of these events raise funds for charities in the Edwardsville area.

Students attending Trinity's school are again participating in the "Christmas Holiday Shop" program. Each year, students and their families donate new and gently-used items to be part of the school's Christmas Shop. These items are then priced and put up for sale in the Christmas Holiday Shop, where students from preschool through eighth-grade are able to browse the items and purchase presents for family members and friends. Volunteers Debbie Zimmerman and Susan Jump led the efforts to ensure the Christmas Holiday Shop was quick, clean, and safe for all participants.

Approximately 200 students are participating in the Christmas Holiday Shop this year, with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Glen-Ed pantry. With the school's continued in-person learning, close to $3,500 was raised for the pantry through the Christmas Holiday Shop.

