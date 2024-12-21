WASHINGTON, D.C. - Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—this week met with Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada to discuss some of the ways the two countries could build on their shared priorities and strengthen their bilateral alliance. During the meeting, the Senator shared how the modified version of her Access to Care for Overseas Troops Act that was included in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the Senate this week would help increase cooperation between Japan and the U.S. while ensuring American servicemembers and their families have access to quality patient care throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Photos from the meeting are available on the Senator’s website.

“Whether it’s through trade, business investment or national security, Japan is one of our nation’s closest allies and strongest partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Senator Duckworth. “It was a pleasure to meet with Ambassador Shigeo Yamada to share some of the provisions I secured in this year’s bipartisan defense bill that would help strengthen strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region while improving medical readiness for U.S. servicemembers. I look forward to continuing working together to strengthen our longstanding relationship while promoting democracy, security and economic cooperation throughout the region.”

Duckworth is a proven leader when it comes to strengthening our relations with Indo-Pacific nations and improving security in the region—which she has done while successfully securing significant international investments in Illinois. Last year, Duckworth led an official visit to Japan and Indonesia as part of her continuing efforts to strengthen ties and reinforce support between allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States. Following the official visit, Japan announced a regulatory change that will lead to an increase in imports from U.S. biofuel producers, supporting our farmers and growing Illinois’s economy.

Additionally, in July of this year, Duckworth made an official visit to Laos and Vietnam to reinforce America’s commitment to our partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), strengthening U.S.-ASEAN economic ties and building on the foundations of the U.S.-Laos relationship. In May, she also led a bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation to Taiwan to underscore and reaffirm our nation’s strong bipartisan support for the Taiwanese people. Last year, Duckworth visited the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia to meet with government and business leaders and discuss opportunities that would increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as economic investments, regional stability and national security.

