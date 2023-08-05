ALTON - Marilyn Minor has officially opened her business at 235 East Delmar Road in Alton, Illinois 62002. The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) team facilitated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for family, friends, and community members on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Team members include Marilyn Minor, Owner/Stylist; Chynethia Hewlett, stylist specializing in skin care; and stylist Carmen Samuels.

Marilyn’s upscale salon services include the art of hairstyling, trendy haircuts, express hair weaving (bonding and sew-ins), finger waves for days, natural hairstyling, updos, silk press, hair braiding, eyebrow waxing/razor, hair coloring, and more."

"We are a hair replacement center, for men and women," she added. "Our motto is 'We Care About Your Hair," she said. "In Marilyn’s Care is a distributor of age-defying skincare products."

Marily said her goal is that every person she comes in contact with is made to look and feel beautiful.

Call for a free personal consultation and/or to schedule an appointment today at 314-437-3359. The salon can be found on Facebook by clicking here.

