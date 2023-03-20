BELLEVILLE - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today joined the Federal Bar Association Southern District of Illinois Chapter for their Women in Law Symposium, where she participated in a moderated discussion with Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, the Honorable Nancy Rosenstengel.

During the conversation, Duckworth emphasized how it better serves our nation to value women and underrepresented voices in the judiciary branch and every form and level of government. Duckworth also highlighted her work in the Senate to help make America a more inclusive and affordable place for women and working families. Photos from today’s symposium are available here.

“I never thought I’d get into government,” Duckworth said. “But when I was injured at Walter Reed, I quickly became an advocate for my fellow wounded—a mission that I cared deeply about. This is a common theme for women who serve as legislators. We come from nontraditional paths to serve and get stuff done for our country.”

Today’s symposium celebrated women in law, detailed struggles women in law endure as well as highlighted the importance of leadership opportunities for women.

From advocating for equal pay, confirming several women to the federal bench including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to pushing for more accessible childcare and a national paid leave policy, Duckworth, one of the first handful of Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom, has been unwavering in her support for women and working families.

