CHICAGO –The numbers are in, and 2019 was another big year for Illinois Lottery players!

The Illinois Lottery paid $1.698 billion in prizes to players in 2019 and sold more than 100 million winning tickets. Forty-eight (48) players claimed a prize of $1 million or more in 2019.

The largest jackpot won in 2019 was a $15.75 million Lotto jackpot in the April 11, 2019, drawing. It was won by an Illinois Lottery player who played on the Illinois Lottery mobile app, representing the one of biggest prizes won to date on the app.

“The Illinois Lottery marked its 45th birthday last year, but there were plenty of other reasons to celebrate in 2019,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. “We want to celebrate our players, our winners, our retail partners and the contributions made by the people of Illinois to education and special causes through purchasing Lottery tickets.”

2019 ILLINOIS LOTTERY EDUCATION CONTRIBUTIONS

The Illinois Lottery paid millions of winners in 2019, and, thanks to its players, the Illinois Lottery helped the State of Illinois win, as well. With annual ticket sales of nearly $3 billion, the Illinois Lottery contributes around 25 cents of every dollar spent on games back to the state for public schools, capital projects and other special causes. In Fiscal Year 2019, Illinois received $731 million for public schools from Lottery sales, averaging out to $2 million a day for public education funding.

2019 ILLINOIS LOTTERY RETAIL PARTNERS

Illinois Lottery retailers also won in 2019. In all, retailers across Illinois were paid $165 million in bonuses and commissions in Fiscal Year 2019.

