Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, a member of the National Security Oversight Subcommittee, delivered this speech on the House Floor regarding the pending articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump for his efforts to recruit a foreign government to interfere in American elections:

“Madame Speaker, today is a solemn day in America. A day that none of us hoped for when we came to Congress.

But the events of today are something that each of us swore that we were prepared to execute in defense of the Constitution of the United States - against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

This is the oath that binds the men and women of the 116th Congress, as our democracy implores we defend her.

A clear and present threat to American Democracy is what brings us here.

Article continues after sponsor message

The architect, a President who asked that a foreign nation interferes in our election. This was our Founding Fathers’ greatest fear.

I cast this solemn vote for the many individuals in my district who entrusted me to be their voice in Congress. They entrusted me to uphold our Constitution for them.

I vote yes for Sarah in Chicago, Doug in Kankakee, Diane in Flossmoor.

Yes, for Kathy in Momence, Kathryn in Crete and Jimmie in Park Forest.

The facts are simple. The path forward is clear: impeachment is not an option, it’s an obligation because no one is above the law.”

A video of Congresswoman Kelly’s speech can be downloaded here.

More like this: