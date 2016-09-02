SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced a new media campaign to remind Illinois drivers that they are not Invinceable when getting behind the wheel. The Invinceable campaign, with radio and TV safety airing through the Labor Day holiday period as well as on digital platforms, humorously plays on cop shows of the 1970s and ‘80s to drive home the message that driving impaired and failing to wear a seatbelt are not laughing matters.

“While we have made tremendous strides in recent years in making Illinois roads safer, the fact remains that nearly one-third of traffic fatalites involve alcohol and almost half are not wearing seatbelts,” said Priscilla Tobias, director of IDOT’s Office of Program Development. “We are excited to use a new style and humor to get our point across that engaging in dangerous behavior if you are driving has serious, even deadly, consequences.”

To learn more and view campaign materials, visit www.InvinceableShow.com.

The launch of the new campaign supports IDOT’s commitment to driving “Zero Fatalities to a Reality.” The Invinceable debut coincides with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day crackdown on drunk driving and seat belt usage by Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Both the Labor Day crackdown andInvinceable are made possible by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funding provided to states to promote safe driving.

Invinceable was produced by Arthur Agency, a Carbondale-based advertising firm, with assistance from Chicago-based Flowers Communications Group. All of the materials were shot on location in Illinois using Illinois actors.

