FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies, a regional construction company that provides Pre-Construction Management, Construction Management, and Design-Build services, has relocated their Missouri office to 300 Hunter Avenue off I-170.

“Continued growth in the St. Louis Metropolitan area and beyond has prompted the move of our Missouri office. We wanted to be more centrally located to better serve our clients.” adds Nick Walker, AIA, Vice President, Project Development & Strategy.

Some of IMPACT’s current projects in the St. Louis area include Altair at the Heights luxury apartments, Fenton Logistics Park Building VII, the POWERplex, and Plumbers and Pipefitters New Training Center.

IMPACT Strategies has expertise in a variety of markets including multifamily, mixed use, distribution centers, manufacturing, and health care facilities. Over 70% of their clients are repeat customers, IMPACT Strategies’ client satisfaction rate speaks for itself.

“We provide construction services from project inception through completion and manage projects as if they were our own investment. This allows us create Team collaboration and be our Client’s Trusted Advisor, delivering confidence in cost, schedule, and quality,” says Walker.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.To learn more visitBuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

