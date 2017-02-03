FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction management firm IMPACT Strategies is adding to its talent base and enhancing its services to support its continued growth. The company is strengthening its pre-construction services under the direction of Executive Vice President Mike Christ and adding a new Director, Development and Construction Services position to be led by new hire, Nick Walker.

The changes are strategic moves to sustain the increased level of project activity and continue the growth trend of the company while maintaining and improving internal processes for employee development and opportunities, according to IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs.

“Our new Director of Development and Construction Services will play a critical role in assuring client satisfaction and enhancing our business development plans while maintaining and improving the quality of our work,” Hinrichs says. “Nick Walker has 20 years of experience as a registered architect and as a construction manager. He’s the perfect person to help us take our company to the next level.

“IMPACT Strategies has been fortunate in building long-term business associations with excellent and well-known client companies including AMEREN, Cedarhurst Assisted Living, KIMCO, Schnuck Markets, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, and The DESCO Group. In addition to continuing to enhance our strong relationships with our current fantastic clients we are excited to introduce ourselves and our quality work to new organizations,” Hinrichs says.

