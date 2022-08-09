IMPACT Strategies Continues Work At Building 111 With Tenant Finish For American Water.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies continues its work at Building 111 in Alton, Illinois ­ formerly known as the Millers Mutual Building ­ with an 8,900 square foot tenant finish project for American Water. The firm began renovation work on the building in 2017; this assignment marks IMPACT’s eighth interior remodel project in the building.

The approximately $1 million project for American Water includes renovation of 3 existing tenant/shell spaces by providing modern office finishes. The project features an exposed concrete structure with acoustical ceiling baffles, huddle rooms, updated break room, conference room, and preservation of the decorative wood paneled walls within the old Miller’s Mutual Director’s Meeting Room that dates back to the early 1920’s. The renovation work began in July with completion expected in October 2022.

American Water expects to bring several new jobs to Alton with the completion of the new space, which will be used for the company’s call center operations.

The five-story Building 111 is located at 111 E. Fourth St. in Alton. Giant City Properties, LLC acquired the 110,000 SF building in 2017 as part of their commitment to revitalize downtown Alton and bring new jobs to the area. Since the building’s acquisition in 2017, IMPACT Strategies has been working with Giant City Properties on improvements to the landmark building.

IMPACT Strategies’ President, Mark Hinrichs said, “We are excited to continue our work renovating Building 111. It’s rewarding to see the spaces come to life, providing new opportunities for growth and commerce in downtown Alton.”

