FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights-based construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it completed two major building construction projects for Ameren Illinois in central Illinois.

IMPACT Strategies constructed a regional operations center located at 1505 E. University Drive in Macomb, Illinois. The 40,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building was built to accommodate local Ameren Illinois gas and electric crews. It contains office space and a truck garage for repair and maintenance of Ameren Illinois’ fleet. As part of the project, IMPACT Strategies also completed extensive site paving for a materials storage yard. The project team included Riddle Design, architect; Hein Construction Co., Inc., earthwork, site utilities and concrete; The PIPCO Companies, Ltd, fire protection and plumbing; Crawford Company, HVAC; and Birdsley Electric, Inc., electric. More than 25 percent of the work was performed by minority and women-owned businesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Decatur, Illinois, IMPACT Strategies built a 12,000-square-foot multi-state gas control center located at 2425 N. Woodford Street. The building has raised access flooring within the command center and is constructed of steel and cast-in-place structural concrete walls. Mission critical areas of the building are FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) rated to withstand 250 mph winds. The facility has approximately 20 full-time Ameren Illinois staff members. It is an around-the-clock operation where highly skilled workers remotely monitor gas transmission and distribution networks in Illinois and Missouri to ensure the safety and reliability of its operations.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

More like this: