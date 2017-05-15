FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies, a construction-management firm based in Fairview Heights, Illinois, recently wrapped up construction on a 30,000-square-foot retail building in Florence, Alabama for U.S. Properties Group (USPG), a national developer of retail properties. The project involved renovating a vacant space housed in an existing retail center located at 374 Cox Creek Parkway. The newly finished building was constructed for a major national sporting goods tenant.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with U.S. Properties Group on a number of retail projects throughout the country. Our extensive experience in retail construction, specifically with the management of projects from start-to-finish, is one of the reasons USPG has continued to utilize our services.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

