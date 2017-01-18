FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies today announced it has finalized construction of the Knoxville Crossing Retail Center in Peoria, Illinois. The center is anchored by a 70,000-square-foot Schnucks store featuring a new flagship format that includes an in-store dining option and newly updated exterior and interior designs.

Schnucks Knoxville Crossing, located at 10405 N. Centerway Drive, is the grocer’s first store in Peoria to offer in-store dining. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, and sells beer and wine by the drink. It is one of only two Schnucks restaurant locations in Peoria.

IMPACT Strategies collaborated with BRR Architecture, Inc., in Merriam, Kansas on the project. The store was constructed of a contemporary mix of concrete, brick, and glass while maintaining the legendary brand for the Schnucks family of stores – with many amenities for convenience and service to its growing customer base.

Mark Hinrichs, president of IMPACT Strategies, said, “We have had a very positive and long-standing relationship with Schnucks, and we were pleased to have helped them with this milestone project.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

