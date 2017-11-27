FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently completed another Dick’s Sporting Goods Store, this time in Fairview Heights, IL.

IMPACT helped Dick’s convert a space formerly occupied by Sports Authority in the Fairview City Centre development into their customized themed floor plan. Dick’s Sporting Goods is now neighbor to previous IMPACT Strategies projects, including Fresh Thyme and HomeGoods.

The interior build-out of approximately 42,000-square-feet has been finished with the Dick’s Sporting Goods brand aesthetics. IMPACT also oversaw work being done by national vendors who were installing the store’s specific fixtures, thus fully integrating the Dick’s Sporting Goods look. The exterior is uniquely branded with 42-foot-tall signage over the main entrance that required new structural and finishing elements.

Dick’s Sporting Goods celebrated its grand opening on October 12, 2017. IMPACT Strategies was pleased to work with Kimco Realty Group, owner of Fairview City Centre, on another successful project and big asset for the Fairview Heights community.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

