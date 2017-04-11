COLLINSVILLE - IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed construction of a 12,000-square-foot medical center for JCH Collinsville, LLC. The building, occupied by Southern Illinois Health Foundation, is located at 1215 Vandalia St. in Collinsville on IL-159 next to Cedarhurst Assisted Living.

The health center offers comprehensive care, including medical, behavioral health, and dental services. Working with IMPACT Strategies on the project were Braddock Architectural Services of O’Fallon, Illinois and Netemeyer Engineering Associates of Aviston, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joshua Jennings, CEO of Dover Development and partner of JCH Collinsville, said, “IMPACT Strategies delivered on its promise to seamlessly manage the entire development, design and construction process in a manner that was expeditious and professional. Their service was invaluable to the project’s success.”

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

More like this: