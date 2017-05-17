(Busch Stadium) While their task at hand is to focus on a victory in the game against Boston, the St. Louis Cardinals were looking forward to the pregame ceremonies and a chance to see the 1967 World Champions honored.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Those are some legendary names in that group,” said Mike Matheny, who broke into a big smile when asked if Bob Gibson had brought him some more notes for them to go over.

Former St. Louis Cardinals and members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Bob Gibson and Tim Mc Carver speak after ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 17, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

More like this:

100 Years Ago: St. Louis Stars Baseball Team Trounces the Alton Rip Van Winkles
4 days ago
Glo Bingo Fundraiser to Benefit Mental Health Care in Alton
Apr 8, 2025
American Red Cross Teams With St. Louis Metro Police and Cardinals To Host Blood Drive
Mar 10, 2025
Philip Carter Named Assistant Principal of Collinsville High School Beginning in the 2025-26 School Year
Apr 15, 2025
March Passenger Traffic At Midamerica St. Louis Airport Soars To New Record With 40,000+ Passengers Served
Yesterday

 