ALTON – For members of the River Bend area and beyond, the Imaging Center of Alton is a friendly, welcoming and affordable option for MRI, ultrasound, X-ray and digital mammogram screening needs.

Beginning in 1999, Imaging Center of Southern Illinois opened its first office in Maryville, providing convenient services to the area. Since then, the family-owned and operated Imaging Centers at Wolf Creek and of Alton, which opened in 2005 and 2007 respectively, were passed the torch to assist residents all across the area.

A part of what makes the Imaging Center of Alton’s services so affordable is that they are an independent facility not governed by the area hospitals.

Stephanie Dysktra, Managing Member of the Imaging Center, said the rates are lower because of contracted rates with insurance companies and lower overhead.

Once the patient’s doctor orders a test like an MRI, ultrasound or X-ray, the Imaging Center can take over from there, working with almost every insurance in the marketplace and even providing cash options and payment plans. The Imaging Center is happy to assist customers over the phone to compare prices before you even decide to schedule an appointment.

“Also, our bills are straightforward and include every service you receive as well as the radiologist’s reading fee on one simple bill," Dykstra said.

Another great part of getting imaging screenings conducted at the Imaging Center of Alton is the quick turnaround times.

“We normally have a 24-hour or less turnaround period,” Dykstra said. “We send all of our patients’ results to their doctor for them to notify you of any irregularities or to perform any diagnosis.”

Dysktra did note that if there were an abnormal study on a mammogram, the Imaging Center’s on-site radiologists would notify them directly to schedule a call-back appointment to make sure that the first test’s readings were correct.

Mammograms are done quite differently at the Imaging Center of Alton. Certified as a Softer Mammogram Provider, the facility features a special MammoPad to ensure their patients’ comfort and warmth while undergoing a typically uncomfortable test.

“Our breast specialist radiologists will read an upwards of 7,500 mammograms a month where as other facilities will read that in around a year,” Dykstra said.

In situations where these types of imaging tests can be extremely stressful on a patient, especially if their health is on the line, the convenience of being able to simply walk in to a facility like The Imaging Center to a warm and inviting face at the desk makes the experience second to none.

“You can walk in our doors and our tech will take you back and have everything ready for you before you even get here,” Dykstra said. “It’s a lot more friendly and warm to ensure that each patient has the best experience possible.”

With a staff with decades of experience in all of their specific fields, customers are truly in good care with everyone at the Imaging Center, Dykstra said.

The Imaging Center of Alton is located at #3 Professional Drive, Suite A.

For more information about an MRI, X-ray, ultrasound or mammogram, contact the Imaging Center of Alton at 618-465-4674.

