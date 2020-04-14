HOLIDAY SHORES - The Illuminate Lake Holiday Shores event this past week to offer support to essential workers was very successful with several home participants.

The lights and luminaries were done to show that Holiday Shores is "uniting with light," organizers said.

Resident Tina Stajkowski said it was so great to be a part of a community that comes together to bring a little joy in a time of uncertainty.

"I reached out to my fellow neighbors on Willow Court to help illuminate their homes and they did not disappoint, homes were lit up and you could just feel the love," she said. "I absolutely love our lake family!”

“Despite the wind and stormy weather, we could enjoy lights illuminating our main lake as far as one could see," Kenneathia Hagen, one of the organizers, said. "We are extremely happy with the turnout of participates in our community and the message behind the event. In honor of all essential employees in our neighborhood and beyond, we appreciate your dedication and kind heart to continue to serve others during our crisis. The lights remained on each night until Easter Sunday.”

Kayla Brown, an essential employee, said she was humbled by the kindness of the neighbors.

“The lights were beautiful and brought a sense of peace this week," Brown said.

